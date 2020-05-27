FOX Sports announced that the 2018 WWE PPV Evolution will be airing on FS1 on June 9 at 7 p.m. ET.

WWE's first-ever all women's pay-per-view was on October 28, 2018. The event took place at the Nassau Coliseum on Long Island.

WWE Hall of Famer Ivory, WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze, Kelly Kelly, WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson, Michelle McCool, Molly Holly, and WWE Hall of Famers Lita and Trish Stratus were just a few stars that came back for the event.

Below is the full card from that night:

RAW Women's Title Match

Nikki Bella vs. Ronda Rousey

Last Woman Standing Match for the SmackDown Women's Title

Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch

NXT Women's Title Match

Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane

2018 Mae Young Classic Finals

Toni Storm vs. Io Shirai

Battle Royal for a Future Title Shot

Zelina Vega, Torrie Wilson, Asuka, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Lana, Carmella, Naomi, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Ember Moon, Nia Jax, Dana Brooke, Alicia Fox, Tamina Snuka, Michelle McCool, Kelly Kelly, Maria Kanellis, Molly Holly, WWE Hall of Famer Ivory, WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze

Mickie James and Alicia Fox with Alexa Bliss vs. WWE Hall of Famers Lita and Trish Stratus

Natalya, Bayley, and Sasha Banks vs. The Riott Squad

