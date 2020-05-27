FOX Sports announced that the 2018 WWE PPV Evolution will be airing on FS1 on June 9 at 7 p.m. ET.
WWE's first-ever all women's pay-per-view was on October 28, 2018. The event took place at the Nassau Coliseum on Long Island.
WWE Hall of Famer Ivory, WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze, Kelly Kelly, WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson, Michelle McCool, Molly Holly, and WWE Hall of Famers Lita and Trish Stratus were just a few stars that came back for the event.
Below is the full card from that night:
RAW Women's Title Match
Nikki Bella vs. Ronda Rousey
Last Woman Standing Match for the SmackDown Women's Title
Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch
NXT Women's Title Match
Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane
2018 Mae Young Classic Finals
Toni Storm vs. Io Shirai
Battle Royal for a Future Title Shot
Zelina Vega, Torrie Wilson, Asuka, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Lana, Carmella, Naomi, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Ember Moon, Nia Jax, Dana Brooke, Alicia Fox, Tamina Snuka, Michelle McCool, Kelly Kelly, Maria Kanellis, Molly Holly, WWE Hall of Famer Ivory, WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze
Mickie James and Alicia Fox with Alexa Bliss vs. WWE Hall of Famers Lita and Trish Stratus
Natalya, Bayley, and Sasha Banks vs. The Riott Squad
You can check out the announcement below:
A new slate of WWE programming comes to @FS1 – beginning tonight at 10:00 PM ET with A FUTURE WWE: THE FCW STORY.— FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) May 26, 2020
Stay tuned for #WWEBackstage at 12:00 AM ET featuring a special appearance from the Monday Night Messiah @WWERollins ?? pic.twitter.com/6Jr3uUf0Fi