WWE filed to trademark the name "Def Rebel" on Friday, May 15.

There's no word yet on what the "Def Rebel" name is for, but WWE provided the following use descriptions with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office):

Trademark 1: "IC 009. US 021 023 026 036 038. G & S: Computer software, namely, software for the creation of mobile internet applications and client interfaces; Downloadable mobile applications for the streaming of audio and video content; downloadable ring tones, graphics and music via a global computer network and wireless devices; decorative refrigerator magnets; video and computer game tapes, video and computer game discs, video and computer game cassettes, video and computer game cartridges, video and computer game CD-roms, video output game machines for use with televisions; video and computer game software; cinematographic and television films, namely, motion picture films in the nature of sports entertainment; pre-recorded compact discs, pre-recorded video tapes, pre-recorded video cassette tapes, pre-recorded DVDS and pre-recorded audio cassettes, all featuring sports entertainment; interactive video game programs and computer game cartridges; mouse pads; disposable cameras; sunglasses; sunglass cases; prescription glasses; and optical cases, namely, cases for spectacles and sunglasses; cases for mobile phones; walkie talkies, protective helmets; sports helmets"

Trademark 2: "IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas"

Trademark 3: "IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services in the nature of recording, production and post-production services in the field of music; Entertainment services by a musical artist and producer, namely, musical composition for others and production of musical sound recordings; Multimedia entertainment services in the nature of recording, production and post-production services in the fields of music, video, and films; Production of music; music production services; music publishing services; music composition services; production of sound and music recordings; Providing an Internet website portal in the field of music; Providing a website featuring information in the field of music and entertainment; Music selection services for use in television, film, radio and video games; Live performances by a musical group; Entertainment services in the nature of presenting live musical performances; Consultation and advice regarding musical selections and arrangements for sound recordings and live performances"

Stay tuned for updates on the "Def Rebel" filing.