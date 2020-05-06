For the third week in a row, Tuesday's WWE Backstage episode on FS1 at 11pm ET did not make the Cable Top 150, and viewership is not available yet.

This week's show featured Renee Young interviewing Rey Mysterio and Aleister Black. Viewership should be available later on, but we never received the numbers for last week's show.

FS1 aired older WWE specials as lead-in programming to Backstage again this week. Below is the viewership for last night's lead-in programming:

* 7pm ET - The Best of WWE: Ric Flair's Best Matches; 157,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic, #142 on the Cable Top 150

* 8pm ET - The Best of WWE: Edge's Best WrestleMania Matches; 213,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic, #118 on the Cable Top 150

* 9pm ET - The Best of WWE: Brock Lesnar's Best WrestleMania Matches; 255,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic, #99 on the Cable Top 150

* 10pm ET - The Best of WWE: Roman Reigns' Best WrestleMania Matches; 198,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic, #137 on the Cable Top 150

As noted, FS1 also aired several "Best of WWE" programs last Tuesday night, as the lead-in to Backstage, as they have in recent weeks. John Cena's Best WrestleMania Matches aired at 7pm ET and drew 124,000 viewers. It garnered a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic and ranked #147 on the Cable Top 150. Last week's 8pm airing of Triple H's Best WrestleMania Matches drew 220,000 viewers and a 0.05 rating in the key demo, ranking #112 on the Cable Top 150. Last week's 9pm airing of The Undertaker's WrestleMania Streak drew 270,000 viewers with a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demo, ranking #94 on the Cable Top 150. Finally, last Tuesday's 10pm airing of Shawn Michaels' Best WrestleMania Matches drew 217,000 viewers for a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic, placing #113 on the Cable Top 150.

Stay tuned for updates on Backstage viewership for this week. Below is our 2020 Backstage Viewership Tracker:

January 7 Episode: 124,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 14 Episode: 84,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 21 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 28 Episode: 97,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 4 Episode: 97,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 11 Episode: 169,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 18 Episode: 127,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 25 Episode: 86,000 viewers

March 3 Episode: 56,000 viewers

March 10 Episode: 35,000 viewers with a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 17 Episode: N/A

March 24 Episode: N/A

March 31 Episode: 134,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 7 Episode: 140,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-WrestleMania 36 episode)

April 14 Episode: 161,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 21 Episode: 116,000 viewers

April 28 Episode: N/A

May 5 Episode: N/A

May 12 Episode:

2019 Total: 1.060 million viewers across 9 episodes since the official premiere

2019 Average: 117,777 viewers per episode