On last night's SmackDown, WWE began an angle where Jeff Hardy — apparently intoxicated — crashed his car outside of the WWE Performance Center, injuring Elias in the process. While the show went on, Hardy was arrested and released after passing the required sobriety tests.

Elias was taken away in an ambulance and earlier today WWE provided a storyline injury update on his condition:

WWE Digital has learned that Elias is in the hospital and has suffered broken ribs and a torn pectoral muscle after last night's hit-and-run attack. After initially being apprehended, WWE Digital reported last night that Jeff Hardy was released from custody by the Orlando police after successfully passing the required sobriety tests. Hardy was absolved of the charges of public intoxication, driving under the influence, and the hit-and-run on Elias earlier tonight. Stay tuned to WWE social and digital platforms as the situation continues to develop.

As noted, Hardy dealt with public intoxication and DUI charges in real-life after two separate incidents in 2019 while he was out due to injury, causing some controversy among fans with WWE deciding to run with this story.

Both Jeff and Elias were pulled from the WWE Intercontinental Championship Tournament, which led to a Battle Royal that Sheamus won. Thanks to a distraction from a returning Jeff Hardy, Sheamus then lost to Daniel Bryan in the semis, setting up Bryan vs. AJ Styles for the title in two weeks on SmackDown.