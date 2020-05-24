Sgt. Slaughter congratulated AEW World Champion Jon Moxley for leaving WWE and for "bypassing any lawsuits and courtroom appearances."

The WWE of Famer didn't hold back when he said he was the first to go up against "The Emperor" and fight for his freedom from the promotion.

He tweeted, "@JonMoxley "Congrats" on ur life after leaving the Flagship @WWE VERY happy for U, especially since I was the 1st to go up against "The Emperor" & fight for MY FREEDOM???? Luckily U got to bypass the lawsuits & courtroom appearances. Wishing U continued success"

Sgt. Slaughter left WWE several times to go to other promotions such as AWA and Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling. It's interesting to note that he is currently signed to WWE in the ambassador program.



Jon Moxley left WWE last year. Besides being signed to All Elite Wrestling, Moxley also wrestles in NJPW, where he is the current IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion.

Below you can see his tweet: