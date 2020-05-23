WWE On Fox announced that WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett will be joining the panel on this Tuesday's episode of Backstage.

Jeff Jarrett did respond to the news.

He tweeted, "Looking forward to this..."

Last week's special guests were Otis and WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat.

WWE Backstage airs on Tuesdays on FS1.

Below is the announcement and Jarrett's response: