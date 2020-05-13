- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring the funniest moments from Money In the Bank winner Otis.

- WWE NXT Superstar Scarlett Bordeaux turns 29 years old today while former WWE Superstar Jimmy Wang Yang turns 39, wrestling legend Danny Hodge turns 88, and former WCW star Glacier turns 56.

WWE wished Scarlett a Happy Birthday with the following tweet:

Tick tock. ???



Time's running out to wish @Lady_Scarlett13 a happy birthday. pic.twitter.com/hkUKtzClu1 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 13, 2020

- Sonya Deville is an admitted fan of The IIconics. Deville re-tweeted a video of Billie Kay and Peyton Royce returning on this week's RAW, but said she might have to delete the praise.

"It pains me to say this ... but I like them. [woozy face emoji] prob delete this later," Deville wrote.

Kay responded, "I knew you loved us!! I'm screen capping this!!"

"Oh you love us! [smiling face with hearts emoji]," added Royce.

Deville is still feuding with Mandy Rose on SmackDown while The IIconics will challenge WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross next Monday night on RAW.

You can see Deville's full tweet below, along with the replies from Royce and Kay:

It pains me to say this ... but I like them. ?? prob delete this later. https://t.co/C0QmJoAES4 — Daria Berenato (@SonyaDevilleWWE) May 12, 2020

I knew you loved us!! I'm screen capping this!! — Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) May 12, 2020