The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Bianca Belair makes her entrance as Tom Phillips & MVP check in on commentary. Catalina makes her entrance.

Bianca Belair vs. Catalina



Belair takes Catalina to the mat with a waist-lock. They lock up. Belair backs Catalina to the corner. Later in the match, Belair locks in a shoulder lock on Catalina. Catalina gets out of it with a modified arm-drag on Belair. Catalina ducks a clothesline attempt by Belair. Belair runs towards Catalina in the corner, Catalina gets her boots up. Catalina connects with a dropkick to Belair. Catalina hits a head-scissors on Belair. Catalina goes to the second turnbuckle, Belair pulls her to the mat. Belair hits her KOD finisher on Catalina. Belair pins Catalina for the three count.

Winner: Bianca Belair

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring Triple H's celebration of 25 years with WWE with Shawn Michaels and Vince McMahon.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Andrade defeating Apollo Crews to retain the United States Championship.

Humberto Carrillo vs. Murphy

They exchange wrist-locks. Murphy locks in a headlock on Carrillo. Carrillo sends Murphy to the ropes. Murphy hits a shoulder-block on Carrillo. Carrillo eventually connects with a springboard kick on Murphy. Carrillo pins Murphy for a two count. Carrillo ascends the turnbuckles. Murphy connects with a knee strike to Carrillo as Carrillo comes off the top rope. Murphy hits hits Murphy's Law finisher. Murphy pins Carrillo for the three count.

Winner: Murphy

A video package is shown highlighting the feud between Bray Wyatt and Universal Champion Braun Strowman.

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring the contract signing between WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins.