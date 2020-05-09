

The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. R-Truth & Cal Bloom make their entrances as Tom Phillips and MVP check in on commentary. Cal Bloom is the son of Wayne Bloom.

R-Truth vs. Cal Bloom



They lock up. Truth locks in a headlock on Bloom. Bloom sends Truth to the ropes. They lock up again. Bloom backs Truth into the corner. Bloom attempts to clothesline Truth in the corner, Truth moves out of the way. Truth elbows Bloom in the face. Bloom eventually hits a Powerslam on Truth. Bloom pins Truth for a two count. Bloom goes for a Piledriver, Truth gets out of it. Truth hits an Attitude Adjustment on Bloom. Truth pins Bloom for the three count.

Winner: R-Truth

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring Otis defeating Dolph Ziggler to qualify for the Money In The Bank Ladder Match.

Highlights are shown of AJ Styles winning the Gauntlet Match on RAW to qualify for the Money In The Bank Ladder Match.

Ruby Riott and WWE Women's Tag Team Kairi Sane make their entrances.

Kairi Sane vs. Ruby Riot

They lock up. Sane backs Riot to the ropes. Riot locks in a headlock on Sane. Sane reverses it into a wrist-lock on Riot. Riot backs Sane to the ropes while pulling her hair. Riot eventually connects with a kick to the face of Sane. Riot ascends the turnbuckles. Riot hits a Back Body Senton on Sane. Riot pins Sane for a two count. Riot goes to the second rope. Sane pulls Riot by the hair into a kick to the face. Sane hits an Alabama Slam on Riot. Sane ascends the turnbuckles. Sane hits the Insane Elbow from off the top rope on Riot. Sane pins Riot for the win.

Winner: Kairi Sane

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring the verbal confrontation between Bray Wyatt and Universal Champion Braun Strowman.

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defeating Murphy.



