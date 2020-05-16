

The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Jinder Mahal makes his entrance as MVP & Tom Phillips check in on commentary. Denzel Dejournette is already in the ring.

Jinder Mahal vs. Denzel Dejournette



They exchange waist-locks. Dejournette ducks a back elbow attempt by Mahal. Dejournette takes Mahal to the mat with another waist-lock. Dejournette eventually hits a Back Suplex on Mahal. Dejournette strikes Mahal several times. Dejournette hits a diving shoulder block on Mahal. Dejournette splashes Mahal in the corner. Mahal sends Dejournette to the ropes. Mahal connects with a knee strike on Dejournette. Mahal hits the Khallas on Dejournette. Mahal pins Dejournette for the three. Punt.

Winner: Jinder Mahal

A recap of Asuka winning the Money In The Bank Ladder Match is shown.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Becky Lynch surrendering her RAW Women's Championship to Asuka before announcing that she will be a mother to the first child to have two WrestleMania Main Eventers as parents.

A recap is shown of WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defeating United States Champion Andrade on RAW.

A recap of WWE Champion Drew McIntyre's in-ring promo from RAW is shown.

Bianca Belair and Ruby Riott make their entrances.

Ruby Riott vs. Bianca Belair

Riott kicks Belair. Riott locks in a waist-lock on Belair. Belair reverses it into a waist-lock of her own to take Riott to the mat. Riott eventually hits a Standing STO on Belair. Riott pins Belair for a two count. Riott begins to ascend the turnbuckles. Belair goes to the apron and strikes Riott. Belair gets back in the ring and gets Riott up into a Torture Rack position. Belair hits her KOD finisher on Riott. Belair pins Riott for the win.

Winner: Bianca Belair

Highlights are shown of Edge defeating Randy Orton at WrestleMania.

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Edge and Randy Orton's in-ring verbal confrontation.



