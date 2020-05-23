The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Jinder Mahal makes his entrance as Tom Phillips and MVP check in on commentary. Akira Tozawa makes his entrance.

Jinder Mahal vs. Akira Tozawa



Mahal hits a scoop slam on Tozawa. Mahal goes for another scoop slam, Tozawa escapes and connects with a series of kicks to Mahal. Mahal eventually locks in a shoulder-lock on Tozawa, before switching to a chin-lock. Mahal drives his hip into Tozawa. Tozawa hits a Hurricanrana on Mahal. Tozawa hits a Shining Wizard on Mahal. Tozawa ascends the turnbuckles. Tozawa hits a Missile Dropkick from off the top rope on Mahal. Tozawa pins Mahal for a two count. Mahal sends Tozawa into the turnbuckles. Mahal hits the Khallas on Tozawa. Mahal pins Tozawa for the three count.

Winner: Jinder Mahal

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring Money In The Bank Winner Otis & Universal Champion Braun Strowman defeating The Miz & John Morrison.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring the verbal confrontation between Edge and Randy Orton.

Ricochet (with Cedric Alexander) makes his entrance. Shane Thorne (with Brendan Vink) is already in the ring.

Ricochet vs. Shane Thorne

They lock up. Thorne backs Ricochet to the ropes. Ricochet locks in a waist-lock before switching to a headlock on Thorne. They exchange wrist-locks. Thorne eventually connects with a knee strike to the face of Ricochet. Thorne hits a Back Suplex on Ricochet. Thorne pins Ricochet for a two count. Thorne goes to the second turnbuckle, Ricochet grabs his leg. Thorne strikes Ricochet. Ricochet hits a Hurricanrana on Thorne. Ricochet stomps the back of Thorne's head. Ricochet hits his Kick Back finisher on Thorne. Ricochet pins Thorne for the win.

Winner: Ricochet

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defeating SmackDown's King Corbin.