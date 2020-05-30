

The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Bianca Belair makes her entrance as Tom Phillips & MVP check in on commentary. This is the 400th episode of WWE Main Event. Ruby Riot makes her entrance.

Bianca Belair vs. Ruby Riot



They lock up. Riot locks in an elbow lock on Belair. Belair reverses it into a wrist-lock on Riot. Riot stomps on the foot of Belair. Belair drives her shoulder into Riot in the corner. Belair hits an arm-drag on Riot. Riot eventually hits an STO on Belair. Riot pins Belair for a two count. Riot ascends the turnbuckles. Belair catches Riot. Belair hits a modified Glam-Slam on to the top turnbuckle on Belair. Belair hits her K.O.D. finisher on Riot. Belair pins Riot for the three count.

Winner: Bianca Belair

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring AJ Styles defeating Shinsuke Nakamura.

A recap of The Miz & John Morrison's Dirt Sheet segment from SmackDown is shown.

A recap is shown of Universal Champion Braun Strowman defeating The Miz on SmackDown.

A recap of Edge's backstage promo from RAW is shown.

Akira Tozawa and Shelton Benjamin make their entrances.

Shelton Benjamin vs. Akira Tozawa

Tozawa crawls under Benjamin to avoid a lockup. Tozawa strikes Benjamin several times. Benjamin sends Tozawa to the ropes. Benjamin punches Tozawa. Tozawa eventually hits a spin-kick on Benjamin. Tozawa briefly locks in a waist-lock on Benjamin. Benjamin rolls forward and locks in an ankle lock on Tozawa. Tozawa rolls Benjamin up for a two count. Tozawa superkicks Benjamin. Tozawa slowly ascends the turnbuckles. Benjamin hits a Belly-To-Belly Suplex from off the top rope on Tozawa. Benjamin hits his PayDirt finisher on Tozawa. Benjamin pins Tozawa for the win.



Winner: Shelton Benjamin

A recap of MVP's VIP Lounge segment from RAW is shown.

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) defeating MVP & Bobby Lashley via disqualification.



