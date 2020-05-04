Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Monday Night RAW Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

- Tonight's WWE RAW opens up with a video package to hype the feud between Seth Rollins and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. We cut to the standard RAW intro video.

- We're live on tape from the closed-set WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Tom Phillips welcomes us and hypes the show. Tom is joined by Byron Saxton and Samoa Joe.

- We goo right to the ring for another must see episode of The VIP Lounge with MVP as we see the Money In the Bank briefcases hanging high above the ring. He welcomes us. MVP admits things went sideways last week with his special episode on the men's Money In the Bank match. He says things didn't go as planned but they've moved on from that and this week will return to style, class and sophistication with the competitors from the women's MITB match. MVP actually isn't sure how this will turn out because of what happened the last time these three were in the ring together. He shows us what happened with Nia Jax, Asuka and Shayna Baszler last week. MVP introduces his first guest for tonight and out comes Asuka.

Asuka hits the ring and MVP says a few words in Japanese. He translates for her and says she's in a good mood. Asuka takes a seat on one of the couches. MVP introduces Baszler and out she comes next, followed by Jax. Jax shoves over MVP's red rope at ringside as Asuka and Baszler stare her down from their seats in the ring. We see Asuka nodding her head to Jax's music, singing some of the lyrics. Jax chooses to sit on the small table in between the two couches. MVP asks her if she thinks she has the skillset to win MITB. Jax asks MVP if he even watches RAW, and has seen her dominate. Jax says she's relentless and that's the only skill she needs. MVP asks Asuka if she wants to respond but Asuka rants in Japanese, saying something about Kairi Sane and something else about Jax having a "big booty" it sounds like. MVP asks Baszler how her specific set of skills will help her win.

Baszler says "opera non verba" and goes on about how she does her talking in the ring, isn't that right Asuka? Asuka goes into another rant. She and Baszler stand up, staring each other down. Jax goes to stand up but Baszler and Asuka both turn to kick her down, sending her out to the floor. Asuka and Baszler have words but MVP gets in between them, telling them to save it for Sunday. Jax recovers at ringside as Asuka's music hits. We go to repays. Asuka taunts Baszler while MVP stays in between them. Baszler isn't impressed.

- Still to come, the Last Chance Gauntlet Match. We see Bobby Lashley backstage warming up with Lana. We go to commercial.

Last Chance Gauntlet Match: Bobby Lashley, Titus O'Neil, Akira Tozawa, Shelton Benjamin, Humberto Carrillo, Angel Garza

We go to the ring for tonight's Last Chance Gauntlet Match to determine Apollo Crews' Money In the Bank replacement. Bobby Lashley is out first, followed by Titus O'Neil. Tom says we're not sure how many Superstars are in the match, or who the competitors are. They lock up and go at it.

Titus turns it around in the corner and rocks Lashley. Lashley ducks a clothesline and hits a big Spear in the middle of the ring. Lashley covers for the easy pin. Titus has been eliminated. Akira Tozawa is out next. Lashley smiles and tells him to come to the ring. Tozawa rushes the ring and connects with a kick. Tozawa with a missile dropkick fro the top. Tozawa gets ready to capitalize but Lashley hits a big Spear for another easy pin. Tozawa has been eliminated. Shelton Benjamin is out next.

Lashley meets Shelton at the apron and attacks. Shelton fights back and flies off the top with a big Blockbuster. Shelton ends up dumping Lashley over the top to the floor. Lashley comes right back to the apron but Shelton lands a knee to the head. Shelton with more offense, dropping Lashley out to the floor. Shelton tries to bring it back in but Lashley slams him back into the barrier as the referee counts. Lashley rams Shelton into the barrier again. Lashley breaks the count and sends Shelton into another part of the barrier. The referee counts again. Lashley rolls Shelton in and waits for him to get up. Shelton jumps over a Spear and they briefly tangle. Lashley delivers another Spear for the pin. Shelton has been eliminated. Humberto Carrillo is out next as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Lashley runs into a corner boot from Carrillo. Lashley catches him off the top and drops him face-first into the mat. Lashley levels Carrillo and taunts him some. Carrillo blocks a power move and slides out. Carrillo with a kick to the face from the apron. Carrillo goes back to the top and nails a dropkick, then a moonsault off the roll-up for a close 2 count.

Carrillo goes back to the top but Lashley cuts him off and launches him to the mat. Lashley with a big clothesline in the corner. Lashley works Carrillo over while he's down as the referee warns him. Lashley goes on but the referee ends up disqualifying him. Lashley has been eliminated. Lashley isn't happy now. Lashley launches Carrillo across the ring and then hits a Spear. Lashley mounts Carrillo and beats on him as more referees run down to stop it. Carrillo's cousin, Angel Garza, is out next with Zelina Vega.