- Tonight's WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a look back at what happened last week with Becky Lynch and new RAW Women's Champion Asuka. We cut to the normal RAW opening video.

- We're live on tape from the closed-set WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He's joined by Samoa Joe and Byron Saxton.

- We go right to the ring with Charly Caruso. She mentions WWE Hall of Famer Edge and Randy Orton, then brings out Orton as her guest. The music hits and out comes Orton. Orton talks about his challenge to Edge for WWE Backlash, for the straight up wrestling match. He asks why this challenge is so hard for people to understand. This is World Wrestling Entertainment and that's what we do - wrestle. He goes on about how they tore each other up at WrestleMania 36 but Edge isn't the better wrestler. He knows it and plans to prove it, but doesn't need tables, ladders or chairs to prove that.

Orton goes on before facing the camera and addressing Edge. Orton knows why Edge didn't accepts his challenge last week. He saw it all over his face and in his eyes - doubt. Orton goes on but the music interrupts and out comes Edge. Edge says Orton spoke a lot of truths last week. He knows Orton is playing chess and he can't rush into his next move. Edge says this is all a game to Orton, just a paycheck.

Edge gets heated and they yell at each other while facing off in the middle of the ring. Orton just wants to know if Edge will accept the challenge. Edge yells at him and says yes, he accepts. Edge drops the mic. Orton puts his down and nods at Edge. Orton makes his exit, staring at Edge while backing up the ramp. Edge's music hits as Byron confirms the match.

- Tom goes over what happened with Seth Rollins injuring Rey Mysterio last week. We see Seth backstage now, staring off. Murphy approaches and pats him on the back. Rollins looks at Murphy and smiles. Rollins says he's had a revelation and wants to share it with the world. They walk off together. Back to commercial.

- Back from the break and out comes Seth Rollins with Murphy. Tom confirms Murphy vs. Aleister Black for later tonight.

Rollins takes the mic and says sometimes in life you have to lose who you are to truly find yourself. When he lost to WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at Money In the Bank, part of him felt like he lost everything. He fell into a dark place, one he thought he might never escape, but without darkness there can be no light. Rollins says he has seen the light and he's seen it brighter than before. That is all thanks to one man - Rey Mysterio. Rollins says what happened to Rey has been described by some as heinous, disgusting, unforgivable, and it has been described by others as an act of penance, paid to Rollins for Rey's disbelief in the Monday Night Messiah, but Rollins doesn't see it that way at all. The way he sees it is what happened to Rey was unfortunate but necessary. A sacrifice for the greater good, the cathartic moment he needed for the clarity he needed to be the leader he was meant to be.

Rollins wants to now speak to Rey directly. He knows Rey is at home with his family and he's healing, and he knows Rey can't see it right now but soon enough he will understand that last week was a blessing in disguise. Rollins says, from the bottom of his heart so it doesn't need to be said when they meet again, Rey - you're welcome. The music interrupts Rollins as Humberto Carrillo makes his way out.

Humberto says no one believes that Rollins is trying to care about Rey. Rey is a hero to millions and he is Humberto's idol. He says all Rollins is is a coward. Humberto rushes the ring but Murphy gets in front of Rollins. Rollins appreciates and respects Humberto coming out to stand up for Rey but if he's out to fight, Rollins isn't dressed for the occasion. However, his disciple Murphy has a match later tonight and is dressed, but he would be happy to give Humberto a fight right now if he's looking for one. They face off as the music hits and we go back to commercial.

Murphy vs. Humberto Carrillo

Back from the break and the match is underway as Murphy trades shots with Humberto Carrillo.

Murphy blocks a shot out of the corner and drops Humberto on his head. Murphy keeps control and covers for a 2 count as Seth Rollins watches from ringside. Murphy rocks Carrillo while he's down and grounds him.

Carrillo fights up and out, nailing a jawbreaker. Carrillo blocks a knee and kicks Murphy to the apron, then kicks him to the floor in front of Rollins. Carrillo runs the ropes and leaps out, taking Murphy down again. Carrillo brings it back in and is distracted by Rollins from the floor. Carrillo springboards at Murphy but Murphy nails a knee in mid-air. Murphy follows up with Murphy's Law for the pin to win the short match.

Winner: Murphy

- After the match, Murphy stands tall as Rollins enters the ring. Carrillo is attacked and sent to the floor. Murphy follows but the music hits and out comes Aleister Black. Black attacks Murphy at ringside and unloads. Rollins walks to the top of the ramp to watch as Black knocks Murphy back out of the ring with Black Mass. Black checks on Carrillo at ringside as Murphy joins Rollins on the stage.

- King Baron Corbin is backstage yelling at a staffer because he doesn't have his own private locker room. A referee approaches after Corbin sent for him. Corbin continues ranting about how he's not being treated right as the guest at RAW. Corbin talks to the referee about what he's going to do in the match later on. Back to commercial.

- Back from the break and we get a pre-recorded message from Liv Morgan in the back. She says her mom is her hero. Her mom didn't have a good job or much of a savings account, or a resume, but she had determination. Liv goes on and says her mom never quit and she is her mother's daughter. A few weeks back Liv had a match with WWE NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, the pride and joy of WWE. Did she win? No. But did she learn? Yes. She learned she's just like her mother and she's determined she will one day become RAW Women's Champion.

Charlotte Flair vs. Ruby Riott

We go to the ring and out comes NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair as we get a look back at her SmackDown appearance on Friday.

Flair takes the mic and doesn't want to bore us with how she's the harder worker on all three brands, the face of RAW, a mentor in NXT, or a recent guest on SmackDown. She's excited for her Champion vs. Champion match against SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley this Friday after Bayley and Sasha Banks challenged her this past Friday. Flair addresses Ruby Riott and tells her to come out and share what she has to say. The music hits and out comes Riott with a mic. Riott comes face to face with Flair and they stare each other down. Their non-title match will be next. Back to commercial.