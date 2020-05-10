WWE Money in the Bank goes down shortly. The current betting odds are in and Asuka is a pretty big favorite to win the Women's Money In The Bank match, while Aleister Black has the best odds for the men's match.

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is a big favorite over challenger Seth Rollins, while Braun Strowman is favored to defeat Bray Wyatt.

Below are the betting odds. As always, these odds are subject to change from up to the point the bell rings for each individual match. For those unfamiliar will deciphering these betting odds, a minus sign indicates the favorite, while a plus sign designated the underdog. The size of the number next to the plus or minus tells us exactly how much of a favorite or underdog a particular wrestler(s) is in a given match.

WWE Championship

Drew McIntyre (c) (-900) vs. Seth Rollins (+500)

WWE Universal Championship

Braun Strowman (c) (-310) vs. Bray Wyatt (+230)

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

Bayley (c) (-600) vs. Tamina (+400)

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Aleister Black (+135) vs. AJ Styles (+175) vs. Otis (+255) vs. King Corbin (+2200) vs. Daniel Bryan (+2600) vs. Rey Mysterio (+25000)

Women's Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Asuka (-410) vs. Shayna Baszler (+355) vs. Nia Jax (+2000) vs. Lacey Evans (+3400) vs. Dana Brooke (+25000) vs. Carmella (+25000)

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship (Fatal 4-Way)

The New Day (c) (-230) vs. The Forgotten Sons (+300) vs. Lucha House Party (+900) vs. The Miz and John Morrison (+1025)

MVP (-260) vs. R-Truth (+180)

Kickoff

Jeff Hardy (-1365) vs. Cesaro (+655)