Remember to join us tonight at 6pm ET for live coverage of WWE Money In the Bank, beginning with the Kickoff pre-show. Money In the Bank will take place from WWE HQ in Stamford, CT, and the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.
Below is the card for tonight:
WWE Title Match
Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre (c)
WWE Universal Title Match
Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman (c)
SmackDown Women's Title Match
Tamina Snuka vs. Bayley (c)
Fatal 4 Way for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles
The Forgotten Sons vs. John Morrison and The Miz vs. Lucha House Party vs. The New Day (c)
Men's Money In the Bank Ladder Match
Aleister Black vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Daniel Bryan vs. King Corbin vs. Otis vs. AJ Styles
Women's Money In the Bank Ladder Match
Nia Jax vs. Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Dana Brooke vs. Lacey Evans vs. Carmella
MVP vs. R-Truth
Kickoff Pre-show
Cesaro vs. Jeff Hardy