Monday's Money In the Bank go-home edition of WWE RAW, featuring the final build for Sunday's pay-per-view from the closed-set Performance Center, drew an average of 1.686 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 7.2% from last week's 1.817 million viewers, and the new lowest RAW viewership in history. Christmas Eve 2018 drew the previous record low with 1.775 million viewers.

For this week's show, the first hour drew 1.807 million viewers (last week's hour 1 - 1.945 million), the second hour drew 1.691 million viewers (last week's hour 2 - 1.888 million) and the final hour drew 1.560 million viewers (last week's hour 3 - 1.619 million).

This is the second-lowest hour 1 viewership in history, going back to the 1.752 million viewers from Christmas Eve 2018. This is the lowest hour 2 and hour 3 viewership in show history.

RAW was #18 for the night in viewership on cable, behind Tucker Carlson, Hannity, The Ingraham Angle, The Five, Special Report, Celebrity IOU, The Story, Rachel Maddow Show, Last Word, Your World, All In, Cuomo Prime Time, 90 Day Fiance, America's Newsroom, Bill Hemmer Reports, FOX & Friends, and FOX News at Night. WWE ranked #3 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with an average 18-49 demographic rating of 0.46. Tucker Carlson topped the night on cable in viewership with 4.137 million viewers, ranking #9 on the Top 150 with a 0.40 rating in the key demo.

Based on overnight numbers, The Bachelor special on ABC drew 3.009 million viewers on broadcast TV in the 8pm hour while The Neighborhood drew 6.617 million viewers on CBS, The Voice drew 7.614 million viewers on NBC, 911 drew 6.777 million viewers on FOX and CW's Whose Line Is It Anyway drew 806,000 viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV.

Below is our 2020 RAW Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 2.385 million viewers with a 0.74 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 13 Episode: 2.030 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 20 Episode: 2.380 million viewers with a 0.83 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 2.402 million viewers with a 0.76 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 3 Episode: 2.168 million viewers with a 0.67 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 10 Episode: 2.337 million viewers with a 0.80 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 2.437 million viewers with a 0.79 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 24 Episode: 2.210 million viewers with a 0.71 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 2 Episode: 2.256 million viewers with a 0.74 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Super ShowDown episode)

March 9 Episode: 2.163 million viewers with a 0.69 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Elimination Chamber episode)

March 16 Episode: 2.335 million viewers with a 0.74 rating in the 18-49 demographic (first-ever WWE Performance Center episode)

March 23 Episode: 2.006 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic (second WWE PC episode)

March 30 Episode: 1.924 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 6 Episode: 2.118 million viewers with a 0.70 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-WrestleMania 36 episode)

April 13 Episode: 1.913 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic (return to live TV)

April 20 Episode: 1.842 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 27 Episode: 1.817 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 4 Episode: 1.686 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 11 Episode:

2019 Total: 125.746 million viewers over 52 episodes

2019 Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Total: 149.628 million viewers over 53 episodes

2018 Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 156.971 million viewers over 52 episodes

2017 Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode