- Scott Stanford and Peter Rosenberg are on tonight's Kickoff panel. Rosenberg says much like the Boneyard Match and the Firefly Fun House Match, he has no idea what to expect for tonight's MITB Ladder Matches.

- Rosenberg and Stanford run down tonight's card, including Jeff Hardy vs. Cesaro happening on the Kickoff.

- Recap of the history between Bray Wyatt and WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman, along with clips of their feud. Rosenberg commends Strowman for staying focused, despite Wyatt's mind games, but he's concerned about the pressure during the match and if the continuous games could get the best of the champion. Rosenberg picks Bray, Stanford picks Braun.

- Alicia Ashton is in the lobby of the WWE HQ where the MITB Ladder Matches will begin. She runs down the rules of the match as wrestlers can use whatever is at their disposal as they make their way to the roof to get the contract. Some of the top 10 moments are shown from previous MITB matches, including when Randy Orton cashed-in and beat Daniel Bryan for the title (thanks to an assist from Triple H).

- Earlier this week, Dana Brooke joined WWE's The Bump to talk about being involved in this year's MITB Match. Says if she gets the briefcase she's got to step her game up.

- Renee Young, Booker T, and JBL talk about the ladder matches. Booker gives his pick for the women's match: Shayna Baszler. JBL goes with Asuka. Young picks Lacey Evans.

- Backstage, SmackDown Tag Team Champions New Day talk about tonight's tag title match. Kofi says they don't run from a challenge, it doesn't matter what kind of match it is, they will always come out on top. Big E gets pumped up with a "New Day rocks!" chant.