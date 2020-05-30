This week's WWE shows (RAW, SmackDown, Main Event, and 205 Live) began featuring NXT and WWE Performance Center stars in the crowd as WWE looked to bring some more energy to its shows.

Up until this week, WWE had run closed set events at the Performance Center in Orlando due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking of energy, those who were in the audience reportedly had to stand and cheer for 12 hours on May 25 and almost the same amount of time on May 26, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

A handful of stars had said to of lost their voices on the first day from making so much noise, and due to the lengthy process. Talent — which WWE referred to as "PC Trainees" — was able to sit between matches, although no word on why WWE didn't just allow them to sit for the shows.

Those in the crowd included: Big Boa, Shotzi Blackheart, Malcolm Bivens, Kayden Carter, Marina Shafir, Jessamyn Duke, Aliyah, Simone Johnson, Cal Bloom, Gurvinder Singh, Briana Brady, Isaiah Scott, Kacy Catanzaro, Karen Q, Santana Garrett, and others.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

