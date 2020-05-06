Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

- Tonight's WWE NXT episode opens up on the USA Network with a video package.

- We're live on tape delay from the closed-set WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Tom Phillips welcomes us and he's at ringside. Tom sends us to Mauro Ranallo and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, but they are not in the building tonight.

Johnny Gargano vs. Dominik Dijakovic

We go right to the ring for tonight's opener and out first comes Johnny Gargano. Tom joins Mauro and Beth for some of the discussion. Dominik Dijakovic is out next as Alicia Taylor does the introductions.

The bell rings and here we go. Gargano with a few cheap shots using the referee in between them. Dijakovic rocks him. Gargano tries to use his speed but Dijakovic rocks him and drops him. Dijakovic beats Gargano around and talks some trash. Dijakovic beats Gargano into the corner and back out, clubbing him to the mat. Dijakovic picks Gargano up and slams him over his knee, then launches him across the ring for a 2 count.

Dijakovic with chops and more offense. Gargano comes off the top but lands on his feet. He sells the knee like he landed bad. Dijakovic ends up dropped as Gargano unloads with strike. Gargano keeps control, beating Dijakovic while he's down in the corner. Dijakovic counters with a shot to the gut but Gargano drops him with a big kick. Gargano keeps control until Dijakovic turns him inside out with a counter for another close 2 count. Dijakovic keeps Gargano down with big forearms and stomps. Gargano holds on to his leg now. Dijakovic brings him back to his feet but puts him right back down with a shot to the jaw. Dijakovic works Gargano in the corner while talking some trash. Dijakovic knocks Gargano to the other corner and keeps beating on him.

Candice LeRae comes walking down to ringside now as Dijakovic drops Gargano across his ribs. Dijakovic warns LeRae and she asks how dare he. Gargano takes advantage of the distraction and knocks Dijakovic out to the floor. Gargano runs the ropes and nails a suicide dive to Dijakovic. LeRae comes back down the ramp and checks on her husband as we return to commercial.