Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

- Tonight's WWE NXT episode opens up on a slight tape delay on the USA Network with a video package on last week's show.

NXT Tag Team Titles Match: Imperium vs. Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher

We go right to the ring for tonight's opener as Byron Saxton welcomes us from ringside. NXT Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle is out first with his temporary partner, Timothy Thatcher. Mauro Ranallo and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix are calling the action tonight but once again they're not in the arena. Out next comes Imperium's Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner as Alicia Taylor does the introductions.

The bell rings as Thatcher and Barthel lock up to start. Thatcher takes control early on and grounds Barthel on the mat. Barthel turns it around with a scissors, keeping Thatcher down. The hold is broken as they trade counters on the mat. Barthel mounts Thatcher but gets slapped.

Thatcher with some ground and pound now. Barthel avoids the armbar and makes it to the bottom rope to break the hold. Aichner tags in and takes Thatcher down. Barthel goes over to Riddle but Riddle leaps off the apron and drops him. Riddle beats Barthel against the barrier and works him over. Thatcher is a bit frustrated that Riddle isn't in the corner to tag. Aichner takes Thatcher back down. They go back into the corner and in comes Riddle to take over on Aichner.

Aichner drops Riddle with a big shoulder. Aichner goes on but Riddle jumps on his back for a Sleeper. Aichner slams him to the mat. Riddle comes back with a big gutwrench suplex. Barthel tags in but Riddle also launches him with a suplex. Riddle keeps control and stops to knock Aichner off the apron. Riddle misses the Broton on Barthel. Aichner comes back in for the double team and a 2 count. Aichner stands over Riddle, who crawls towards his corner as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Aichner dumps Riddle in the ropes. Barthel tags in for a big sliding kick and a 2 count. Barthel keeps control and in comes Aichner for more punishment to Riddle. Riddle drops Aichner with a big knee as Barthel tags back in. Barthel blocks a tag but Riddle goes for a Final Flash and misses. They tangle some more and both go down as Thatcher screams for a tag. Barthel eats a roundhouse kick and they both go down again. Thatcher is just yelling on the apron.

Riddle nails a monkey flip to Barthel but this accidentally knocks Thatcher off the apron to the floor. Thatcher is upset now. Thatcher has had enough. Riddle yells at him to come back. Thatcher walks off to the back and apparently we have a Handicap Match now.

Aichner and Barthel prepare for the double team European Bomb but Riddle fights them off. Riddle with the Go To Sleep on Aichner, then a Final Flash to Barthel. Aichner slams with a Spinebuster and Barthel follows up with a big kick. They come right back and hit the European Bomb for the pin and the titles.

Winners and New NXT Tag Team Champions: Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner

- After the match, Imperium stands tall with the titles as their music hits. We go to replays. We come back to Barthel and Aichner posing with the belts as an upset Riddle recovers on the floor.

- Still to come, cruiserweight tournament matches with Isaiah "Swerve" Scott vs. Jack Gallagher and Tony Nese vs. Atlas. Also, a look at Charlotte Flair, Io Shirai and Rhea Ripley feuding for the title. Back to commercial.

- Back from the break and Timothy Thatcher is backstage. He's tired of Matt Riddle's comedy and games over the past few weeks. He says he wants to be tag team champion but not with this hot mess Riddle is. Riddle approaches and asks what just happened out there. They shove each other and start brawling. Officials break them up.

Tegan Nox vs. Indi Hartwell

We go back to the ring and out first comes Tegan Nox. Indi Hartwell is out next.

They lock up and Hartwell shoves Nox back, then talks some trash. Hartwell overpowers Nox back to the mat off a lock up. Hartwell keeps control and slams Nox by her hair. Hartwell with more trash talking and a takedown for a 2 count. Hartwell with more offense and counters. The referee warns her in the corner. Nox comes back with a big kick but Hartwell rocks her with a forearm. Hartwell catches Nox with a big sidewalk slam for another 2 count.

Hartwell sends Nox into the corner but Nox catches her. Hartwell is sent to the apron now. She fights back from the apron and springboards in but Nox catches her for the big chokeslam in the middle of the ring. Nox with big chops to the chest and right hands. Nox fights Hartwell off and hits a European uppercut in the corner.

Nox drops Hartwell in the corner and hits a big cannonball. Nox goes to the top and hits a flying crossbody to Hartwell on the mat. Nox nails the Shiniest Wizard for the pin to win.

Winner: Tegan Nox

- After the match, Nox stands tall as her music hits and her arm is raised. We go to replays. Nox makes her exit as Hartwell looks on from the mat.

- We get a look back at what happened last week with Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley and Io Shirai. We see video of Ripley backstage earlier. She says WrestleMania 36 didn't go as planned and it sickens her that Flair has the title. Shirai put up a good fight last week but couldn't get the job done. Ripley says she's the one who will bring the title back to NXT and if she has to beat that into Shirai, so be it. She says she's not finished with Charlotte and as a stupid old man used to say, which Flair knows really, really well - we've only just begun, because the title around your waist belongs to me. We go back to commercial.

- Back from the break and Matt Riddle is talking to NXT General Manager William Regal via video. Riddle thanks Regal for granting him a match against Timothy Thatcher tonight. Riddle is approached for comments but Thatcher suddenly attacks him. A referee backs Thatcher off but he comes back and throws a TV at Riddle while he's down.

Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament Match: Tony Nese (0-2) vs. Jake Atlas (1-1)

We go to the ring for the next Group A match in the tournament to crown an Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion as Tony Nese comes out. Byron Saxton is backstage with Jake Atlas. Saxton acknowledges that Atlas must win tonight to stay alive. He comments on moving forward and as a big Drake Maverick fan, hopes Drake can beat Kushida next so they can get together again. Atlas goes on and makes his entrance.

The bell rings and they go at it, trading holds to start. Nese stops an armbar by taking it against the ropes. Atlas turns it back around but Nese lands a back kick. Nese with more kicks now. They trade counters and show each other up but Atlas shows off a little too much as Nese rocks him as he's bowing. Nese ends up dropping Atlas' throat off the rope and Atlas goes down clutching his throat. Nese comes back in and works over Atlas while he's down.

Nese beats Atlas into the corner with chops. Nese with kicks in the corner. Nese with a suplex in the middle of the ring for a 2 count. Nese grounds Atlas on the mat now. Atlas tries to fight up and out but Nese keeps it locked. Nese with a knee strike. Atlas looks to mount some offense now, elbowing Nese off him. Nese comes back with a big forearm to the face. Atlas comes right back and drops Nese with a big boot to the face. Atlas with a German suplex and an enziguri for a close 2 count. Atlas has a cut above his eye now.

Nese with a big chop to take it back to the corner. They tangle again and Nese goes for a big pumphandle slam but Atlas slides out. Atlas with a leaping neckbreaker. Atlas goes back to the top but Nese leaps up with an uppercut. Nese with a bunch of chops now, knocking Atlas off from the top but hanging him. Nese stomps away while Atlas is still hanging on by one arm. Nese sends Atlas to the apron. Nese climbs up and grabs Atlas by his hair, while talking trash. Atlas unloads with strikes and then sends Nese to the mat. Atlas climbs to the top and hits the big cartwheel Rainbow DDT for the pin to win.

Winner: Jake Atlas (2-1)

- After the match, Atlas stands tall and has his arm raised as the music hits. We go to replays. Saxton shows us the updated tournament standings and Atlas is now in the lead of Group A.

- We see footage from a video chat NXT Champion Adam Cole did with Kyle O'Reilly, who mentions being away shooting a movie. O'Reilly has reportedly missed recent tapings due to health concerns over COVID-19 as he has diabetes. Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong also join the video chat. Cole talks about taking care of The Velveteen Dream. They take shots at Dream and Dexter Lumis. Strong is picked to take Lumis out tonight. Cole says they embarrassed Dream, they're going to take out Lumis, and The Undisputed Era will get back to doing what they do best - running NXT. They all do The Undisputed Era's pose to end the video chat. We go to commercial.