Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what's in store for tonight:

* Karrion Kross and Scarlett to open the show

* Roderick Strong vs. Dexter Lumis

* Io Shirai vs. Rhea Ripley

* Kushida vs. Drake Maverick (Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title tournament match)

* El Hijo del Fantasma vs. Akira Tozawa (Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title tournament match)