Finn Balor vs. Cameron Grimes has been announced for next Wednesday's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.

As seen in the video above, Balor returned on this week's NXT and issued a warning to the mystery attacker who laid him out two weeks ago. Balor said the big push that the mystery man thinks he's going to get won't be the push he's expecting, it will be a squash instead.

Balor later came out to confront Cameron Grimes after Grimes' win over Denzel Dejournette. Grimes cut a post-match promo where he said he would slap the taste out of Balor's mouth if Balor was standing in front of him. Balor came out and had words with Grimes, leading to Balor taking him out and forcing him to retreat. Grimes vs. Balor was then made by NXT General Manager William Regal for next week.

In other news for next Wednesday, Regal has announced Imperium's Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner vs. NXT Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle and his temporary partner Timothy Thatcher. The titles will be on the line.

This week's NXT episode saw Imperium issue a challenge for the title match. Riddle and Thatcher later accepted. This feud began last week when Imperium attacked Riddle and Thatcher.

Above is video of Balor's return promo, and below are clips from Grimes vs. Dejournette, Balor's attack on Grimes, and the two segments with Imperium and the NXT Tag Team Champions: