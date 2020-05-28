As noted before, Matt Riddle lost to Timothy Thatcher in the main event of this week's WWE NXT episode, in the first-ever Cage Fight. The bout featured WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle as the special guest referee and took place inside the two-level NXT Fight Pit. You can see photos and videos from the match at this link.

It's been reported that this week's NXT main event could be the blow-off to Riddle's run in NXT as he's scheduled to be called up to the main roster to work the WWE SmackDown brand any time now, possibly as soon as this Friday's episode on FOX.

The official NXT Twitter account fueled the speculation on Riddle's call-up with a post-match tweet, which was re-tweeted by the official WWE account.

They wrote, "You'll always be a #Stallion in our eyes, @SuperKingofBros. #ThatWasAwesome #WWENXT #FightPit"

This tweet looks to be a teaser for Riddle's departure from the brand, but the call-up still has not been confirmed.

Stay tuned for more on Riddle's WWE future coming out of this week's NXT episode. You can see that full teaser tweet below: