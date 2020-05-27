Tonight's WWE NXT episode will air on a slight tape delay from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

Tonight's main event will see Timothy Thatcher take on Matt Riddle in a Cage Fight with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle as the special referee. There will also be tag team action with Rhea Ripley and Io Shirai vs. NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and a mystery partner. In other in-ring action planned for tonight, there will be a Group A Triple Threat to determine who faces El Hijo del Fantasma in the finals of the tournament to crown an Interim Cruiserweight Champion with Drake Maverick vs. Jake Atlas vs. Kushida. NXT will also feature a segment with NXT Champion Adam Cole having a live negotiation with NXT General Manager William Regal over The Velveteen Dream.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's show:

* Rhea Ripley will team with Io Shirai to face Charlotte Flair and a partner of her choice

* Kurt Angle to referee Cage Fight between Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher

* Adam Cole to have live negotiation with William Regal regarding The Velveteen Dream

