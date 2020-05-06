Tonight's championship edition of WWE NXT will air on a tape delay on the USA Network, from the closed-set Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

NXT will feature two title matches this week - Io Shirai vs. NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and The Velveteen Dream vs. NXT Champion Adam Cole. There will also be the in-ring debut of Karrion Kross with Scarlett. Johnny Gargano vs. Dominik Dijakovic will also take place, and Finn Balor will return to call out his mystery attacker.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's show:

* The Velveteen Dream finally gets his chance at Adam Cole's NXT Championship

* Charlotte Flair puts the NXT Women's Title on the line against Io Shirai

* Karrion Kross makes his in-ring debut with Scarlett

* Finn Bálor seeks justice against his mystery attacker

* Dominik Dijakovic takes on Johnny Gargano

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's NXT episode and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.