As noted, WWE Hall of Famers DX (Triple H, Shawn Michaels, "Road Dogg" Brian James) appearing during tonight's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network to announce NXT "Takeover: In Your House" for Sunday, June 7 on the WWE Network.

WWE issued the following announcement to us and confirmed that "Takeover: In Your House" will air live from the NXT Arena from Full Sail Live on the campus of Full Sail University.

Triple H tweeted on the event and wrote, "Excited to bring this classic @WWE event back with the @WWENXT attitude. #WWENXT is ready to TAKE OVER in. your. house! #NXTTakeOver"

James responded to that tweet and wrote, "It'll be great!! I can't wait to see what these #WWENXT Superstars do! Should we have a hog pen match?!! [boar emoji] [pile of poo emoji] [rofl emoji] #NXTTakeOver"

Tomorrow marks the 25th anniversary of WWE's first In Your House event. IYH 1 took place on May 14, 1995 from Syracuse, NY with WWE Hall of Famer Diesel (Kevin Nash) retaining over Sycho Sid in the main event. Triple H said the idea behind "Takeover: In Your House" is that Superstars and fans have been spending a lot of time at home as of late due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There's no word yet on matches for Takeover, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated on the card.

Below is WWE's full announcement on "Takeover: In Your House" along with the related tweets:

NXT TakeOver: In Your House to take place Sunday, June 7 Twenty-five years after WWE first brought In Your House to your living rooms, it's coming back, and this time under the NXT banner. As announced by Triple H and Shawn Michaels on NXT, NXT TakeOver: In Your House will take place at Full Sail University Sunday, June 7, and stream live on the award-winning WWE Network. The first In Your House took place on May 14, 1995, beginning a new WWE pay-per-view tradition. What will be in store when the black-and-gold brand puts its own spin on the iconic event? Be sure to stay tuned to all of WWE's digital platforms in the coming weeks for more details and matches as they're announced.