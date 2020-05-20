Johnny Gargano vs. WWE NXT North American Champion Keith Lee should be confirmed soon for the upcoming "Takeover: In Your House" event.

We noted last week how Gargano and wife Candice LeRae had taken shots at Lee and real-life girlfriend Mia Yim. That feud kicked off on this week's NXT episode as Gargano and LeRae targeted Yim, taunting her after her win over Santana Garrett. Lee ended up coming out and charging the ring with Yim, which forced Gargano and LeRae to retreat. Video from that segment can be seen above. As seen below, Lee later spoke with McKenzie Mitchell and predicted a fight with Gargano at Takeover.

The first Gargano vs. Lee singles match is expected to lead to the mixed tag team match, unless they change directions and do the mixed tag match at Takeover.

NXT "Takeover: In Your House" will take place on Sunday, June 7 from the NXT Arena at Full Sail Live on the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL. It will air live on the WWE Network.

Below is the "Takeover: In Your House" line-up coming out of this week's NXT episode, along with a few more likely matches. Stay tuned for updates on the card.

NXT North American Title Match

Johnny Gargano with Candice LeRae vs. Keith Lee with Mia Yim (c)

(Likely but not confirmed.)

Triple Threat for the NXT Women's Title

Io Shirai vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

(Likely but not confirmed.)

Tournament Finals for the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title

El Hijo del Fantasma vs. Drake Maverick or Kushida or Jake Atlas

(Likely but not confirmed.)

Karrion Kross with Scarlett vs. Tommaso Ciampa

Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest

(Likely but not confirmed.)