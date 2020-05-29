As noted, WWE confirmed that Matt Riddle is joining the blue brand during tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX episode. As seen above, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle introduced Riddle as the newest face of the company, leading to a pre-recorded promo from Riddle.

It looks like the former WWE NXT Tag Team Champion could be headed for a significant main roster push on SmackDown as officials are reportedly high on Riddle.

It was reported tonight by @Wrestlevotes that top WWE officials have "very high hopes" for Riddle on the blue brand.

There's no word yet on when Riddle will make his official blue brand in-ring debut, but it could come a soon as next Friday as it had been rumored that Riddle competed in a SmackDown match earlier this week art the tapings. That was never confirmed, but it was confirmed that he filmed the vignette that aired tonight.

Riddle wrapped up his run on the NXT brand by losing to Timothy Thatcher in Wednesday's main event, which was the first-ever Cage Fight for the brand. Angle served as the special guest referee for that bout. Riddle signed with WWE in August 2018 after a successful run on the indies and a MMA career, which included a run in UFC.

Stay tuned for updates on Riddle working SmackDown.