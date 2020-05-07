As noted, WWE has announced that next Monday's RAW from the closed-set Performance Center in Orlando will feature the return of Randy Orton and WWE Hall of Famer Edge. This will be their first appearances since Edge won the Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania 36 in early April.
It was believed that the Orton vs. Edge feud was ending at WrestleMania 36, but that is not the case. WWE issued a new teaser announcement today and said the heated rivalry appears to be far from over.
WWE is keeping with the theme of The Rated R Superstar hunting The Viper at RAW. There's no word yet on where WWE is going with the feud, but it's interesting that Edge is "hunting" Orton and going back on the offensive after his WrestleMania win.
Sta tuned for updates on Orton vs. Edge. You can see WWE's new teaser announcement below:
