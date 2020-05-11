Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the closed-set Performance Center in Orlando, Florida with fallout from last night's WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view.

WWE has not announced any matches for tonight, but WWE Hall of Famer Edge and Randy Orton will appear to continue their feud. It was also announced that RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch will confront Money In the Bank winner Asuka. The feud between The Viking Raiders and RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits will also continue.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's RAW:

* Becky Lynch to confront Women's Money in the Bank contract holder Asuka this Monday on Raw

* Edge is on the hunt for Randy Orton

* How will the Street Profits-Viking Raiders rivalry evolve?

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.