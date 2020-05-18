Tonight's taped WWE RAW will take place from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL with more build for the upcoming Backlash pay-per-view.

WWE has announced two matches for tonight - The IIconics challenge WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross for their titles, plus WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. SmackDown Superstar King Baron Corbin in a non-title match. There will also be an Axe Throwing Contest between The Viking Raiders and RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's show:

* The Street Profits to face The Viking Raiders in an axe-throwing contest

* WWE Champion Drew McIntyre battles SmackDown's King Corbin

* Bliss & Cross defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles against The IIconics

* Asuka starts a new era on Monday Night Raw

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.