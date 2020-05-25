The taped Memorial Day edition of WWE RAW will air tonight from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

Matches announced for tonight are Apollo Crews vs. WWE United States Champion Andrade with the title on the line, plus a Triple Threat with Nia Jax vs. Natalya vs. WWE NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair with the winner going on to Backlash to challenge RAW Women's Champion Asuka. RAW will also feature WWE Champion Drew McIntyre on The VIP Lounge with MVP.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's RAW:

* Drew McIntyre joins MVP on "The VIP Lounge" this Monday on Raw

* Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax and Natalya battle for the right to challenge Asuka at WWE Backlash

* United States Champion Andrade defends against Apollo Crews

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.