Monday's taped WWE RAW episode, featuring King Baron Corbin vs. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre in the Brand-To-Brand Invitational main event, drew an average of 1.757 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 8.4% from last week's 1.919 million viewers, and the second-lowest viewership in history, going back to the May 4 episode, which drew 1.686 million viewers.

For this week's show, the first hour drew 1.818 million viewers (last week's hour 1 - 1.993 million), the second hour drew 1.810 million viewers (last week's hour 2 - 1.961 million) and the final hour drew 1.644 million viewers (last week's hour 3 - 1.802 million).

RAW was #23 for the night in viewership on cable, behind Hannity, Tucker Carlson Tonight, The Ingraham Angle, Celebrity IOU, Special Report, Rachel Maddow Show, The Story, Cuomo Prime Time, Your World, 90 Day Fiance: What Now, 90 Day Fiance: Self Quarantine, Last Word, America's Newsroom, FOX & Friends, Deadline: White House, Outnumbered, Outnumbered Overtime, Bill Hemmer Reports, FOX News at Night, America's Newsroom 2, 11th Hour, and Daily Briefing. WWE ranked #3 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with an average 18-49 demographic rating of 0.51, behind the 90 Day Fiance episodes that averaged 0.52. Hannity topped the night on cable in viewership with 4.109 million viewers, ranking #11 on the Top 150 with a 0.29 rating in the key demo.

The Bachelor on ABC drew 2.958 million viewers on broadcast TV in the 8pm hour while The Neighborhood drew 4.711 million viewers on CBS, The Voice drew 7.630 million viewers on NBC, The Masked Singer drew 1.871 million viewers on FOX and CW's Penn & Teller show drew 827,000 viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV.

Below is our 2020 RAW Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 2.385 million viewers with a 0.74 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 13 Episode: 2.030 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 20 Episode: 2.380 million viewers with a 0.83 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 2.402 million viewers with a 0.76 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 3 Episode: 2.168 million viewers with a 0.67 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 10 Episode: 2.337 million viewers with a 0.80 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 2.437 million viewers with a 0.79 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 24 Episode: 2.210 million viewers with a 0.71 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 2 Episode: 2.256 million viewers with a 0.74 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Super ShowDown episode)

March 9 Episode: 2.163 million viewers with a 0.69 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Elimination Chamber episode)

March 16 Episode: 2.335 million viewers with a 0.74 rating in the 18-49 demographic (first-ever WWE Performance Center episode)

March 23 Episode: 2.006 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic (second WWE PC episode)

March 30 Episode: 1.924 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 6 Episode: 2.118 million viewers with a 0.70 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-WrestleMania 36 episode)

April 13 Episode: 1.913 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic (return to live TV)

April 20 Episode: 1.842 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 27 Episode: 1.817 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 4 Episode: 1.686 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 11 Episode: 1.919 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Money In the Bank episode)

May 18 Episode: 1.757 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 25 Episode:

2019 Total: 125.746 million viewers over 52 episodes

2019 Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Total: 149.628 million viewers over 53 episodes

2018 Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 156.971 million viewers over 52 episodes

2017 Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode