It looks like RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits won't be defending their titles during Monday's Money In the Bank go-home edition of WWE RAW after all.

Last Monday's RAW saw The Viking Raiders issue a challenge to Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins for the titles. The Profits later accepted the challenge from Erik and Ivar. WWE has now officially announced the match and it looks like this will be a non-title match. The non-title match on the go-home RAW does leave the door open to a title match at the Money In the Bank pay-per-view, if The Vikings can get the non-title win.

On a related note for Monday's RAW, above is a new promo for the non-title match between WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Murphy.

Monday's taped RAW from the closed-set Performance Center in Orlando will be the Money In the Bank go-home show. Below is the updated line-up, along with the new announcement on The Profits vs. The Vikings:

* Brendan Vink and Shane Thorne with MVP vs. Ricochet and Cedric Alexander

* WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Murphy in a non-title match

* RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits vs. The Viking Raiders in a non-title match

* Last Chance Gauntlet Match to determine Apollo Crews' replacement for the MITB Ladder Match