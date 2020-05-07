- Above is the latest episode of WWE Playback, featuring Superstars connecting virtually to re-watch the 2019 Women's Money In the Bank Ladder Match. The session features WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Alexa Bliss, Natalya, Naomi and Ember Moon.

- As noted, today's new episode of WWE NXT UK on the WWE Network will be a special look at Imperium - NXT UK Champion WALTER, Alexander Wolfe, Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner. Below is the full announcement on the "Imperium Dominates" edition of NXT UK:

Take a special look at Imperium today on NXT UK Only a year after forming, Imperium stand unequivocally as the most dominant force in NXT UK. But exactly who is Imperium, and what makes them tick? The WWE Universe can tune in to NXT UK today for a special look at WALTER, Alexander Wolfe, Marcel Barthel, Fabian Aichner and their collective mission. Be sure to tune in today at 3 ET/8 BST on the-award winning WWE Network for this deep dive on one of WWE's most powerful factions!

- As noted, last night's main NXT episode on the USA Network saw Karrion Kross and Scarlett make their official debuts. Kross quickly squashed enhancement talent Leon Ruff of EVOLVE. As seen in the post-show tweet below, WWE referee Aja Smith revealed that she and Ruff are dating, and commented on calling his match.

"If you would have told me a year ago I'd be a referee, let alone referee my boyfriend's match on TV, I woulda neverrrr believed it! Life is so cool. @LeonRuffsxe you're always a winner to me [purple heart emoji]," Aja tweeted.

Ruff wrote back, "Everything seems possible with you by my side [love emojis]"

Ruff has been used on RAW and NXT several times during the recent series of COVID-19 tapings. Smith was signed earlier this year and touted as WWE's first-ever full-time African American female referee. You can see their full tweets below:

