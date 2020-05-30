Add the Buckle Bomb to the list of banned moves in WWE.

According to PWInsider, WWE no longer wants talent pulling off that move after Kairi Sane took a rough bump in the corner against Nia Jax a couple weeks back.

Fans will also remember Seth Rollins' Buckle Bomb against WWE Hall of Famer Sting at WWE Night of Champions in 2015, which led to an injury and discovery that Sting had spinal stenosis. That was also Sting's final match.

It's possible the move could make a return down the road — much like Rollins' Stomp or the Shooting Star Press — but for now, it's on the shelf.