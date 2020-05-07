As noted, Karrion Kross and Scarlett made their official WWE NXT debuts during last night's episode on the USA Network. Kross easily destroyed enhancement talent Leon Ruff of EVOLVE, using two Doomsday Saito suplexes and the Kross Jacket submission for the win.

You can see video from their unique entrance and the match above.

WWE officials have liked Kross for a while, according to @Wrestlevotes. He pointed to the unique entrance as proof of that. It was also noted that WWE has high hopes for the former Impact Wrestling star. It was originally reported by @Wrestlevotes back in December that WWE's interest level in Kross was significantly high, and that he would likely receive a big money deal that was similar to the one they offered AEW World Tag Team Champion Hangman Page a while back. WWE was pursuing Kross harder than they usually pursue other free agents. WWE then hired Kross and Timothy Thatcher in early February. Scarlett was signed last November.

On a related note, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to Twitter last night and praised the new "Doomsday" couple.

He wrote, "That entrance by @WWEKarrionKross and @Lady_Scarlett13 is epic, even without fans. Just imagine the reaction when #WWENXT is back in front of live audiences again. That's a main-event duo right there! #WWENXT"

Below are a few more photos from the match, along with Foley's full tweet:

