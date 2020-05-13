WWE officials are reportedly actively searching for a new SummerSlam location, one that would allow them to have fans in the crowd.

It was noted earlier this month at this link that WWE was likely facing another coronavirus-related crisis as Boston, Massachusettes Mayor Marty Walsh announced that parades and festivals would not be allowed to take place in the city this summer, up to and including Labor Day on September 7, and that promoters should start looking for alternatives if their events bring large crowds together, as WWE would.

In an update, @Wrestlevotes reported today that WWE wants SummerSlam weekend to remain as is, but the City of Boston has made it clear that this is not likely. Because of that, WWE is "actively hunting" for a new location with fans. It was noted that the Southern United States is possible, specifically Florida and Georgia.

It was also noted that SummerSlam Weekend may be pushed into September.

There was no word on what will happen to the WWE NXT Takeover event planned for that weekend, or RAW and SmackDown. The 2020 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony has been rumored for SummerSlam Weekend as well as it was nixed from WrestleMania 36 Weekend when WWE has to change their original plans for that event due to COVID-19. There has been no update on the Hall of Fame ceremony since those rumors in early April.

SummerSlam is still scheduled for August 23 from the TD Garden in Boston as of this writing. WWE also has the August 21 SmackDown go-home show scheduled for the TD Garden, as well as the NXT "Takeover: Boston" event on August 22, and the post-SummerSlam RAW on August 24.

Stay tuned for updates on WWE's 2020 SummerSlam Weekend.