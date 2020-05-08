FS1 will air more throwback WWE programming on Tuesday night as the lead-in to a new episode of WWE Backstage, but the line-up will run for two hours this week, instead of four or five hours like they have been doing. The reduced line-up is due to NASCAR programming making a return to the network.

Below is the WWE line-up for Tuesday night on FS1:

* 9pm ET - Ruthless Aggression: It's Time To Shake Things Up; Synopsis: "From the ashes of the Monday Night War, a new era is born - Ruthless Aggression."

* 10pm ET - Ruthless Aggression: Civil War- RAW vs. SmackDown; Synopsis: "WWE's first-ever brand extension divides its roster and sparks civil war between RAW and SmackDown. Eddie Guerrero, Edge, JBL and more showcase Ruthless Aggression."

* 11pm ET - WWE Backstage with the return of analyst CM Punk

FS1 previously aired some of the Ruthless Aggression docuseries episodes in April.