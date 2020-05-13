WWE has announced a storyline injury update on Rey Mysterio following the attack by Seth Rollins and Murphy on this week's RAW episode.
Stay tuned for updates on Rey's storyline injury and what's next. Below is WWE's full announcement:
Update on Rey Mysterio's eye injury
Rey Mysterio's injury status is still listed as critical. Doctors cannot properly assess the damage to his retina until the swelling subsides, as Rey is currently at-risk for infection.
Mysterio suffered an eye injury when Seth Rollins grinded his face into the corner of the steel ring steps.
