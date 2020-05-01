Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

- Tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up from the closed-set WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Michael Cole welcomes us and he's joined by Corey Graves. They hype tonight's line-up. Graves says there will be a new episode of Firefly Fun House with Bray Wyatt tonight.

Daniel Bryan vs. King Baron Corbin

We go to the ring for tonight's opener and out comes Daniel Bryan as Greg Hamilton does the introductions. We see the Money In the Bank briefcase hanging high above the ring.

Bryan takes the mic and talks about overcome new challenges and trying new things at this point in his career. He's excited for the most unique Money In the Bank Ladder Match ever, from WWE HQ. Bryan goes on hyping up the MITB matches, and says they will risk it all. Bryan goes on about the match and wonders if he can just take the elevator to the roof. Bryan doesn't know a lot about the match but he is excited, and he's excited for the opportunity. Bryan recalls how he cashed in years ago to win the WWE Title from Big Show. Bryan says he is something most people thought was impossible but winning MITB was the pivotal moment in his career. That's what spawned The Yes Movement, spawned him headlining WrestleMania and more, to prove he belonged in WWE with the very best. Bryan is excited but he's also kind of sad. He was hoping partner, friend and trainer Drew Gulak would get to be in the match with him. Bryan goes on and says King Baron Corbin ruined that opportunity, along with his cronies. Bryan calls Corbin to the ring.

The music hits and out comes Corbin to the stage with his scepter. Corbin scolds Bryan for calling out a king. Corbin threatens Bryan and shows us how Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura helped him defeat Gulak in a MITB qualifying match last week, and the post-match attack. Corbin says that felt good. He wants to save Bryan some time because Bryan will not be winning Money In the Bank. Corbin says he will stand on the roof of WWE HQ and look down at his subjects as King Money In the Bank. Bryan taunts Corbin for previously failing to cash in and says that makes him a loser. Corbin threatens him again, saying he will end up like Elias. They have a few more words as the promo goes for almost 10 minutes. Corbin threatens to come to the ring and shut Bryan up. We get ready for the match to start as Cole sends us to commercial.

Back from the break and they lock up to start. Corbin backs off and talks some trash before locking up again. Corbin takes it back to the corner and backs off as the referee counts. Bryan lands a big kick to the leg. They go to lock up but Corbin rams Bryan back into the corner and works him over with big right hands. Bryan comes out of the corner with more kicks. Bryan takes Corbin down. Corbin gets back up and connects with a knee to the gut. Corbin drops Bryan with a big shoulder and points to the briefcase. Bryan comes back and drops Corbin by the knee. Bryan delivers several kicks to beat Corbin around the ring.

Bryan takes Corbin back down and works on the leg. Bryan with a knee bar now. Corbin gets to the bottom rope to break it up. Corbin slowly gets up and is limping a bit. Corbin avoids another kick. Corbin keeps getting kicked as he tries to go in. Corbin grabs Bryan this time and puts him down. Bryan turns it around and has Corbin on the mat face-down. More back and forth now. Corbin gets up and puts Bryan back down with a right hand to the mouth. Corbin kicks Bryan around and talks more trash in his face.