Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what's in store for tonight:

* Sonya Deville vs. Mandy Rose

* Bray Wyatt and WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman face off

* Jeff Hardy returns (Sheamus will also be there)

* Tamina Snuka and Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley

* Daniel Bryan, Drew Gulak and a mystery partner vs. Cesaro, King Baron Corbin and Shinsuke Nakamura