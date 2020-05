Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's show:

* Otis to get his Mr. Money in the Bank close-up on "Miz TV"

* NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair makes her triumphant return to SmackDown

* Intercontinental Title declared vacant; tournament to begin on SmackDown this Friday