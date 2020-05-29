Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what's in store for tonight:

* Intercontinental Title Tournament Semifinals: AJ Styles vs. Elias

* Intercontinental Title Tournament Semifinals: Jeff Hardy vs. Daniel Bryan

* Sonya Deville vs. Lacey Evans

* Tag Team Champions Summit edition of "A Moment of Bliss" with SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day and WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

* More build for WWE Backlash