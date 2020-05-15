Tonight's taped WWE SmackDown on FOX will feature fallout from WWE Money In the Bank.
WWE has announced that MITB winner Otis will appear tonight for a MizTV segment with The Miz. WWE NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair will also appear. No matches have been announced for tonight but the tournament to declare a new WWE Intercontinental Champion will begin.
WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's show:
* Otis to get his Mr. Money in the Bank close-up on "Miz TV"
* NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair makes her triumphant return to SmackDown
* Intercontinental Title declared vacant; tournament to begin on SmackDown this Friday
Stay tuned for updates on tonight's SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.