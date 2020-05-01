Tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX will air on a tape delay from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The episode was reportedly taped earlier this week.

SmackDown will feature the final two blue brand Money In the Bank qualifying matches tonight - Dolph Ziggler vs. Otis and Carmella vs. Mandy Rose. WWE has also announced Daniel Bryan vs. King Baron Corbin and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. The Forgotten Sons in a non-title match.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's show:

* Otis and Dolph Ziggler to battle in Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

* Mandy Rose to meet Carmella in Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

* Daniel Bryan looks to get payback for Drew Gulak's loss to King Corbin

* The New Day welcome The Forgotten Sons to the ring for non-title clash

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.