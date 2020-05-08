Tonight's taped Money In the Bank go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will air from the closed-set Performance Center in Orlando, FL with the final hype for Sunday's pay-per-view.

SmackDown will feature a mystery partner joining Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak to face Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro and King Baron Corbin. Tamina Snuka and Lacey Evans will face Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, while Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville will finally take place in a battle of former best friends. There will also be a face-off between Bray Wyatt and WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman, plus Jeff Hardy's return.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's SmackDown:

* Sonya Deville vs. Mandy Rose

* Bray Wyatt and WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman face off

* Jeff Hardy returns (Sheamus will also be there)

* Tamina Snuka and Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley

* Daniel Bryan, Drew Gulak and a mystery partner vs. Cesaro, King Baron Corbin and Shinsuke Nakamura

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.