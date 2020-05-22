Tonight's taped WWE SmackDown on FOX will take place from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL with more build for Backlash.

SmackDown will be headlined by a Champion vs. Champion non-title match with WWE NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, plus mixed tag team action with Otis and Mandy Rose vs. Dolph Ziggler and Sonya Deville. The tournament for the vacant WWE Intercontinental Title will continue with Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy and AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's SmackDown:

* Charlotte Flair and Bayley to meet in Champion vs. Champion Match

* Jeff Hardy looks to accelerate comeback against Sheamus in Intercontinental Championship Tournament

* AJ Styles rolls into SmackDown to face Shinsuke Nakamura in Intercontinental Championship Tournament

* Otis & Mandy Rose bring personal battle with Sonya Deville & Dolph Ziggler to the ring

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.