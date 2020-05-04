FOX is scheduled to air a two-hour special on WWE ladder matches this Saturday night.

"WWE's Greatest Ladder Matches" is scheduled to air from 8pm - 10pm ET on Saturday night. The official synopsis reads like this:

"The best of the most high-flying, crowd-wowing battles in sports entertainment--the ladder match. The Rock; John Cena; Undertaker; Triple H; Brock Lesnar; Charlotte Flair; Becky Lynch and others are featured."

After a recent run of successful throwback WWE programming on FS1, it looks like FOX is now bringing similar content to their main channel. This special on ladder matches will air 24 hours before Sunday's Money In the Bank pay-per-view.

Corey Graves and Michael Cole will host Saturday's special.